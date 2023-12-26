Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

VP Sara Duterte extends gratitude to OFWs and front-liners in Christmas messages

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed heartfelt appreciation on Christmas Day for the invaluable contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), hailing them as “modern-day heroes” instrumental in sustaining the Philippines’ economic growth.

In separate video messages shared on her official Facebook page, Duterte conveyed her deep gratitude to all Filipinos compelled to spend the holiday away from their families due to work commitments. She acknowledged the sacrifices of OFWs, emphasizing their crucial role in fortifying the country’s economic foundation through their unwavering dedication.

Despite the physical separation from their families during this festive season, Duterte sent a message of love and admiration, stating, “Feel our love and highest salute to your strength and bravery. You are the reflection of our progress and talent, raising our flag wherever you are in the world. Thank you, our modern-day heroes.”

Duterte pledged ongoing support for migrant workers, expressing hope that their endeavors would be met with success, ensuring a comfortable future for themselves and their families. She reassured them, saying, “You can count on me to be behind you, supporting your dreams, efforts, and journey to a better future.”

The Vice President extended her appreciation to various front-liners, including soldiers, policemen, firefighters, healthcare workers, and first responders, highlighting their selflessness and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation even during the holiday season.

She commended their dedication, stating, “Your selflessness and sacrifices for God, our country, and your families serve as our guiding light and strength. You are the symbol of this nation’s strength and goodwill as you protect our country.”

In addition to honoring OFWs and front-liners, Duterte called upon fellow Filipinos to cherish their families and extend compassion to those who may be suffering, starving, or unwell.

Days before Christmas, the Vice President also addressed a social media scam falsely associated with the Office of the Vice President (OVP). A Facebook promotion claimed that Duterte would distribute P10,000 in cash and grocery items as “early Christmas” gifts. In a statement released on December 23, the OVP clarified that no such program existed and urged individuals with information about the fraudulent activity to contact the authorities.

