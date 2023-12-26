Ring in 2024: Your guide to watching the UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

As the countdown to 2024 intensifies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised to welcome the new year with a breathtaking spectacle of fireworks illuminating the night sky. The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has left no stone unturned in its commitment to safety, meticulously authorizing and monitoring over 45 dazzling displays spread across 32 locations in Dubai. Collaborating closely with the Dubai Police, SIRA’s comprehensive measures include the transportation of more than 38,000 tonnes of fireworks to iconic landmarks and popular venues. With inspections verifying safety protocols and emergency measures in place, the UAE is set to bid farewell to 2023 in a blaze of color and celebration.

Here’s a list of places where you can welcome 2024 while watching the UAE’s stunning fireworks display:

Dubai:

Burj Khalifa – Vida Downtown Hotel, Manzil Downtown Hotel, Palace Downtown Hotel, Address Downtown Hotel, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera, opposite the US Embassy, Dubai Creek Side

Palm Jumeirah (Atlantic)

Burj Al Arab

Al Seef

Bluewaters

Global Village

Atlantis/The Pointe

Dubai Water Canal

JBR Beach

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Jumeirah Golf Club

Emirates Golf Club

Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Club Vista Mary The Palm

One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel

Dubai Festival City Mall

The Royal Palm Hotel

Dubai Frame

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai

Jumeirah Group (Burj Al Arab)

The Beach & Bluewaters (GBR)

Hatta painting

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Al Saif Street

The Address Montgomerie Hotel, Dubai

Top Golf Club Dubai

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort – Dubai

JA Beach Hotel Jebel Ali

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach

Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel

Nshama Town Square

One&Only The Palm Hotel

Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel

Marmoum Oasis (Camp)

Dubai Design District

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Abu Dhabi:

Yas Island

Shangri-la Hotel Abu Dhabi, Qaryat Al Beri

Al Ain, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Al Wathba

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Al Maryah Island

Ras Al Khaimah:

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

The waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village

Sharjah:

Al Majaz Waterfront

Khorfakkan Beach

Ajman

Ajman Corniche

Wherever you choose to welcome the new year, may it be filled with joy, wonder, and the promise of new beginnings, ka-TFT!