Ring in 2024: Your guide to watching the UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

As the countdown to 2024 intensifies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised to welcome the new year with a breathtaking spectacle of fireworks illuminating the night sky. The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has left no stone unturned in its commitment to safety, meticulously authorizing and monitoring over 45 dazzling displays spread across 32 locations in Dubai. Collaborating closely with the Dubai Police, SIRA’s comprehensive measures include the transportation of more than 38,000 tonnes of fireworks to iconic landmarks and popular venues. With inspections verifying safety protocols and emergency measures in place, the UAE is set to bid farewell to 2023 in a blaze of color and celebration.
Here’s a list of places where you can welcome 2024 while watching the UAE’s stunning fireworks display:
Dubai:
- Burj Khalifa – Vida Downtown Hotel, Manzil Downtown Hotel, Palace Downtown Hotel, Address Downtown Hotel, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera, opposite the US Embassy, Dubai Creek Side
- Palm Jumeirah (Atlantic)
- Burj Al Arab
- Al Seef
- Bluewaters
- Global Village
- Atlantis/The Pointe
- Dubai Water Canal
- JBR Beach
- Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
- Jumeirah Golf Club
- Emirates Golf Club
- Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
- Arabian Ranches Golf Club
- Club Vista Mary The Palm
- One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel
- Dubai Festival City Mall
- The Royal Palm Hotel
- Dubai Frame
- Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai
- Jumeirah Group (Burj Al Arab)
- The Beach & Bluewaters (GBR)
- Hatta painting
- Dubai Parks and Resorts
- Al Saif Street
- The Address Montgomerie Hotel, Dubai
- Top Golf Club Dubai
- Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort – Dubai
- JA Beach Hotel Jebel Ali
- Bvlgari Resort Dubai
- Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach
- Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel
- Nshama Town Square
- One&Only The Palm Hotel
- Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel
- Marmoum Oasis (Camp)
- Dubai Design District
- Nikki Beach Resort and Spa
Abu Dhabi:
- Yas Island
- Shangri-la Hotel Abu Dhabi, Qaryat Al Beri
- Al Ain, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium
- Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region
- Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Al Wathba
- Abu Dhabi Corniche
- Al Maryah Island
Ras Al Khaimah:
- Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
- The waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village
Sharjah:
- Al Majaz Waterfront
- Khorfakkan Beach
Ajman
- Ajman Corniche
Wherever you choose to welcome the new year, may it be filled with joy, wonder, and the promise of new beginnings, ka-TFT!