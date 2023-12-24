1 dead, 2 injured in International City fire

A residential block in International City 1, Dubai, caught fire on Saturday morning which claimed the life of one resident and left two others injured.

Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Police rescue teams successfully contained the fire incident and evacuated the building to ensure the safety of its residents.

Dubai’s Civil Defense and Dubai Police rescue team heroes… Committed to exerting immense efforts to safeguard lives and properties in Dubai. @DCDDubai

Authorities have not yet disclosed any details or updates regarding the cause of the fire.