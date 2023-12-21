Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NTC suspends SMNI for 30 days, issues show cause order

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has issued a show cause order with thirty-day suspension to Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI for an alleged violation of its authorities.

In a statement, the NTC said it acted on the House of Representative’s Resolution No. 189, entitled “Resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of Swara Sug Media Corporation operating under the business name Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), for violating the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 11422”.

The NTC has ordered SMNI to explain in writing within fifteen (15) days from receipt thereof why it should not be administratively sanctioned for alleged violation of the condition of its authorities to comply with all the laws, rules and regulations of the land.

The NTC has violated at least three (3) specific provisions of its legislative franchise, Republic Act No. 11422.

“The NTC gave due deference to such determination of the House of Representatives and its authority over all matters directly and principally relating to the grant, amendment, extension, or revocation of franchises,” it said in its statement.

