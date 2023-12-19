MTRCB suspends 2 SMNI shows hosted by Duterte, Badoy, Celiz

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has imposed a 14-day preventive suspension on two shows of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) over violations in their content.

In a statement, the MTRCB said that “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa” and “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” have been suspended effective December 18. The board said that the suspension aims to prevent further violations and to protect the welfare of the public.

The two shows became the subject of hearings of the House of Representatives which also included franchise violations and broadcast of false information.

The show ‘Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa’ was hosted by former President Rodrigo Duterte who made grave threats against ACT-Teachers party-list representative France Castro.

“The MTRCB received multiple complaints regarding an alleged death threat made by a guest on the 10 October 2023 episode of “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa.” After a Preliminary Conference on 08 November 2023, SMNI committed to pre-recording and reviewing episodes, having been warned by the Board that similar incidents will be dealt with more sternly,” it said in its statement.

The show ‘Laban Kasama ang Bayan’ on the other hand was guilty of promoting fake news.

“On 30 November 2023, the Board received a complaint about unverified news broadcasted on “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” related to the purported expenditure of PhP1.8 billion in travel funds by House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Following a Notice issued to SMNI, a Hearing and Adjudication Committee meeting was held on 07 December 2023.” the MTRCB added.

“Upon careful review and consideration of recent events and complaints received by the Board, it was found that certain aspects of the abovementioned programs may have violated the established guidelines and standards set by Presidential Decree No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing broadcasting content,” MTRCB said.