Winter Clearance Sale returns this 2023

Get ready for the ultimate shopping experience as the mega year-end clearance sale bonanza returns at Expo Center Sharjah for the Winter Clearance Sale 2023 organized by the Liz Exhibition.

Leading retail chains and premium brands will be participating in this 10-day event to give shoppers the experience of a lifetime. The event starts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from December 16, 2023 to December 25, 2023.

Discounted offers, combo promos, and exclusive deals await those who are looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, the best deals in fashion, electronics, sports, and lifestyle, or those who want to go on a shopping spree and treat themselves.

“Winter Clearance Sale is one of the few events that is eagerly awaited by residents and visitors. It is the time retailers look to clear out their inventory to have a fresh start in the new year and this means visitors are ensured price cuts on all their products apart from other offers,” said HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Expo Centre Sharjah.

During last year’s Winter Clearance Sale 2022, he highlighted their growing partnership with the organizer, saying, “We are happy to note that our partnership with Liz Exhibitions is being strengthened with every show.”

This event aims to provide consumers with the best deals from leading retailers and brands like Riva, Kiabi, Babyshop, Splash, Skechers, BBZ, Gant, La Senza, LC Waikiki, Homestyle, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Ahmed, Bellissimo, V Perfumes, Brands for Less, Crayola, Vtech, OMS Collection and Under Armour.