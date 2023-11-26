Three Malaysian tourists blacklisted from entering PH for rude behavior

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines barred three Malaysian tourists from entering the country on Friday night due to their “rude and disrespectful behavior” towards immigration officers.

The passengers identified as Tan Hoong Kiat, Lim Fong Teng, and Khoo Seok, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a flight from Hong Kong.

The Malaysians were refused entry for “uttering insulting and unpleasant words” when asked to present their return tickets, a requirement for foreign visitors under existing rules.

Immigration supervisors attempted to explain the necessity of presenting tickets, but the passengers reportedly responded with rudeness by shouting expletives and refusing to calm down.

Additionally, the Malaysians did not possess return tickets.

BI Chief Norman Tansingco promptly added the tourists to the immigration blacklist, preventing their future entry into the Philippines as undesirable aliens.

“Foreigners who come here should display accord respect and courtesy to persons of authority of their host country. Their stay here is a mere privilege and not a right, hence, they should not malign and insult our immigration officers,” the BI chief added in a statement.

The three Malaysians were excluded and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin.