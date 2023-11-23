Investment promotion agencies’ dialogue takes center stage at DTI’s Invest Philippines Week

As the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) continues to spearhead Invest Philippines Week at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City, the spotlight turns to the strategic dialogue aimed at fostering collaboration and understanding among key stakeholders within the investment promotion agencies of the country. A panel session on Wednesday, November 22, titled “Dialogue with the Investment Promotions Agencies,” zeroes in on the promotion prospects in the Halal industry.

Raison Arobinto, Division Chief of DTI Halal Task Force, takes the lead as the moderator for the session. Joining him on stage are key figures shaping the discussion including Director Ernie de los Reyes from Greenlane, BOI; Manager Ludwig O. Daza from Ecozone Development Department, PEZA; and AGM Rocky Acot, Assistant General Manager from NDC.

Part of the broader DTI event, this session serves as a crucial forum, bringing together representatives from investment promotion agencies, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The focus is on exploring effective approaches to promote Halal trade and investment, with the aim of identifying synergies, addressing challenges, and showcasing opportunities within the Halal sector.

The session served as an open dialogue, creating a conducive environment for attracting investments, driving economic growth, and positioning the Halal industry as a lucrative and sustainable market.

The said panel discussion was a part of the DTI’s annual event, where Secretary Fred Pascual delivered a speech highlighting the Philippines’ readiness for global investments, particularly in the Halal sector.

Their collective insights contributed to the broader goal of making the Philippines a key player in the ASEAN region’s economic landscape.