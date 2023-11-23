DTI panel discussion reveals innovative market trends for Philippine Halal Economy

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) hosted a panel discussion during Invest Philippines Week unveiling the dynamic potential of the Philippine Halal industry through digital innovation and financial inclusion. Titled “Emerging Market Trends: Financial Inclusion and Innovative Market Space for the Philippine Halal Economy,” the session aimed to catalyze growth, create new opportunities, and foster international trade within the Halal ecosystem.

Hon. Amenah F. Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget Management (DBM), provided an insightful overview of the session, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for elevating the Philippine Halal industry. The initiative leverages cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to connect producers, businesses, and consumers, aligning stakeholders for sustained growth.

The discussion, moderated by Mr. Muhammad Raizuli Dimaporo, Board of Director at Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, delved into the strategic direction of the country’s economic managers in addressing competitiveness, financial inclusion, and economic growth within the Halal industry.

The panel members included Abigail Tina M. Del Rosario, CEO of Maybank Philippines, Mr. Tony Intal, CEO of DKPO, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group.

The session highlighted the transformative power of digital innovation in connecting the various elements of the Halal ecosystem, from producers to consumers. It emphasized the potential to create a robust market space that not only enriches the cultural and economic landscape of the region but also positions the Philippines as a global leader in the Halal economy.

During the said event, DTI Secretary Fred Pascual shared his hope to further the Philippines’ position in the Halal industry, stating, “At the end of this series of investment promotion activities, we hope to create new business partnerships and investments. We want to signal that “Bagong Pilipinas, New Philippines, is Open for Business.”

Furthermore, the event showcased not only the potential for growth within the Halal industry but also the commitment of key players to foster an inclusive and technologically advanced economic landscape in the Philippines.