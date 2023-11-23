Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

6th nat’l Halal conference discusses role of enterprise development, institutional capacity building in advancing PH halal economy

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera36 seconds ago

Courtesy: DTI/Facebook

In a discussion during the 6th Philippine National Halal Conference centered around advancing the Philippine Halal sector, industry leaders revealed that enterprise development and institutional capacity building are crucial factors that drive the Philippine Halal Industry forward.

The session titled “Enterprise Development and Institutional Capacity Building: Key Drivers for the Philippine Halal Industry” convened leaders in the Halal industry including Executive Hadi Hamzah, Chief Commercial officer, Halal Development corporation, Ms. Rakima Solaiman, Bureau of Muslim Economic Affairs, NCMF, Dr. Murad Doud, MDN Corporation, and Director Dimnatang M. Radia, DTI – Halal Task Force, Office of the Secretary.

These industry experts explored crucial facets of advancing the Philippine Halal sector where they delved into the pivotal role of enterprise development, examining strategies to enhance businesses within the Halal ecosystem.

Additionally, the discussion addressed the importance of institutional capacity building, emphasizing how strengthening organizational frameworks can foster sustainable growth and resilience. Through engaging dialogue and expert insights, the panel illuminated pathways for advancing the Philippine Halal industry, emphasizing the interconnectedness of enterprise development and institutional capacity building as key drivers for its success

Enterprise development in the Philippines’ Halal industry involves fostering businesses that adhere to Halal standards, creating products acceptable to Muslim consumers. Institutional capacity building supports this by enhancing organizations’ abilities to regulate, certify, and promote Halal practices, boosting industry credibility and competitiveness. Together, these efforts contribute to economic growth, job creation, and increased participation in the global Halal market, benefiting both the industry and the country.

This panel discussion was part of the Invest Philippines Week: Philippine Halal Economy Festival, with the theme “Digital Horizons: Navigating the Global Halal Economy with the Philippine Halal Champions.” For the sixth year, it gathered domestic and international investors together to engage with the government and private sector, aiming to create new business partnerships and investments in the country’s halal industry.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera36 seconds ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

blackpink london

BLACKPINK has been awarded honorary MBEs by Britain’s King Charles

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 11 23 at 10.32.30 AM

Panel discussion on ASEAN startup landscape highlights PH readiness for global investments

3 hours ago
paolo

Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his GF, not Arra San Agustin

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 23T114112.756

Industry experts tackle global halal trade, investment opportunities during 6th PH Nat’l Halal Conference

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button