Bongbong Marcos to Sara Duterte: We don’t want her impeached

President Bongbong Marcos said that he doesn’t want any moves to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte to prosper.

“We don’t want her impeached. She does not deserve to be impeached,” Marcos said in a press briefing with reporters before returning to Manila.

Marcos also called his relationship with Duterte as ‘excellent’.

Duterte previously denied that she is planning to run for President.

“Hindi ko naman talaga ambisyon na tumakbong vice president and lalong lalo na ang president. Alam niyo naman lahat ‘yan. Sinabi ko noon na hindi ko gustong tumakbong president,” Duterte said in an interview on GMA News.

The Vice President said that her political plans will be up to God.

“Lahat ng ginagawa natin [everything we do], we can only plan, but it will truly be God’s plan that will prevail,” she added.

Duterte said that she and President Bongbong Marcos still trust each other.

“We’re okay,” Duterte said. She also responded on the supposed talks of impeachment against her.

“We are currently doing our due diligence about this one, and then we will release a comment at the appropriate time,” she said.

