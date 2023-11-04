8 countries and regions to explore on the UAE National Day weekend

As the UAE National Day weekend approaches, granting residents a well-deserved three-day break, it’s the perfect opportunity to embark on a memorable journey. To help you make the most of this extended weekend, here are eight incredible countries and regions that you can visit in just a few hours by plane from Dubai, each with its unique appeal:

Oman

Oman, a coastal paradise, is just a short flight away from the UAE. It offers crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, and the chance to spot marine life. The country boasts long coastlines and expansive deserts laden with beautiful oases and golden sand dunes. It’s also known for its rich heritage and contemporary Islamic architecture.

Must-see attractions: Don’t miss relaxing on the stunning beaches of Ras Al Hadd and Ras Al Junayz.

Flight duration from UAE: It takes just 1 hour and 10 minutes to reach Oman from the UAE.

Saudi Arabia – Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah offers a chance to explore one of the oldest societies in the Gulf. With a rich cultural heritage, the city provides insights into the region’s history and traditions. Visit iconic landmarks like the Al Rahma Mosque and marvel at the King Fahd Fountain, which are testaments to the city’s historical significance.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight from the UAE to Jeddah takes approximately 3 hours and 5 minutes.

Azerbaijan – Baku

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is a unique blend of old and new. With a UNESCO-listed Old Town and modern skyscrapers, it offers a fascinating mix of architectural styles. Additionally, Baku is renowned for its delicious cuisine, providing an opportunity to savor local flavors.

Must-see attractions: Explore the Baku Eye, Teze Pir Mosque, Dənizkənarı Milli Park, Flame Towers, and National Flag Square.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight duration from the UAE to Baku is approximately 2 hours and 59 minutes.

India – Delhi and Goa

India, with its diverse culture and landscapes, offers two fantastic destinations within reach. Delhi, the vibrant capital, immerses you in a bustling atmosphere and rich history. Meanwhile, Goa, India’s smallest state, entices with its serene beaches and vibrant local culture.

Must-see attractions: In Delhi, explore the lively Chandni Chowk market and take a tour of the National Gandhi Museum. In Goa, experience a mud bathing adventure at Chorãa and explore The Figueiredo Mansion, which predates the Taj Mahal, dating back to 1590.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight duration to Delhi is 3 hours and 15 minutes, while Goa is just 3 hours and 20 minutes away from the UAE.

Thailand – Phuket

Thailand, a top destination for travelers of all ages, offers a wide range of experiences in cities like Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani. Whether you’re seeking bustling city life or tranquil beach getaways, Thailand has it all.

Top Attractions in Phuket: Explore the iconic Big Buddha Phuket, experience the vibrant Bangla Road, visit the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, relax at beautiful beaches like Kata Beach, Nai Harn Beach, Banana Beach, Karon Beach, and Patong Beach.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight to Phuket, Thailand, takes approximately 6 hours and 17 minutes.

Armenia – Yerevan

Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, offers a unique blend of historical architecture and rich heritage. The city is known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Monastery of Geghard, and The Matenadaran Library, which houses a vast collection of ancient manuscripts.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight from the UAE to Yerevan takes approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Finland

Finland, known for its stunning natural beauty, boasts lush forests, pristine lakes, and the captivating Northern Lights. You can enjoy a range of outdoor activities, from skiing to snowmobiling, or even visit Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi.

Must-visit places: In Finland, you can explore four distinct regions, each with its own unique characteristics: the Helsinki region, Coast and Archipelago, Lakeland, and Lapland.

Flight duration from UAE: It takes just 2 hours and 53 minutes to reach Finland from the UAE.

Georgia – Tbilisi

Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, beckons with its lush green landscapes and vibrant culture. The city is a blend of old-world charm and modernity, offering a unique travel experience.

Must-see attractions: Explore the Fabrika Courtyard and visit the reconstructed 4th-century fortress Narikala.

Flight duration from UAE: The flight from the UAE to Tbilisi is approximately 3 hours.

With these exciting destinations to choose from, you can make the most of your long weekend and enjoy a unique travel experience.