Enjoy unlimited sushi for only AED50 at Rauchi Restaurant

Ever wished you could indulge in an unlimited amount of sushi all to yourself? Thanks to Rauchi Restaurant’s Sushi Night, your gastronomic sushi dreams can now come true!

The moment you step into the dining area, you will be greeted by a vibrant display featuring an assortment of sushi, carefully presented on creative plates sure to entice your appetite.

A wide array of sushi selections awaits you, including kappa maki, saki masago, California maki, sashimi, spicy tuna tempura, and many more. Rauchi’s sushi will surely treat your palate to an authentic taste of Japanese sushi.

But that’s not all—there’s also a range of sweet and savory sauces is also available to complement your sushi. You can dip your sushi rolls into sauces such as Kikkoman sauce, orange sauce, pineapple sip, plam dip, teriyaki dip, Japanese mayo, and many more.

Rauchi also features its unique and exciting ‘live sushi making’ experience, where you can directly watch the chef meticulously craft various rolls for you to enjoy. All the different ingredients are laid out in front of you, giving you the opportunity to learn firsthand how to create the perfect sushi roll.

Once you have filled your plate with your favorite sushi, you can now embark on a delectable journey. With each bite, you can savor the tangy, sweet, and sour flavors of Rauchi’s sushi. Made with the freshest ingredients, these sushi rolls will make you come back for more— luckily, you’re entitled to consume as much as you want.

Located at Ramee Rose Hotel in Barsha Heights, Rauchi Restaurant’s Sushi Night is available every Sunday, from 6 PM to 11 PM. For only AED50, you can enjoy unlimited sushi with your friends or family, or even just with yourself!

For more information or reservation, you can call: 055 600 5817 or 055 200 9318.

So mark your calendars—Sunday night is Sushi Night at Rauchi Restaurant!