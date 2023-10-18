Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns Gaza hospital attack, calls for immediate ceasefire

Staff Report4 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemns the attack on Gaza’s Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, where hundreds lost their lives or sustained injuries, WAM reported. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep regret for the casualties, extending condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Ministry emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, stressing the protection of civilians and civilian facilities. It underscores adherence to international humanitarian law, human rights treaties, and the avoidance of civilian harm during conflicts.

The UAE calls on the global community to intensify efforts for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and to stabilize the situation in the Palestinian territories. The goal is to advance peace and prevent further violence and instability in the region.

Latest Update: Gaza hospital blast sparks global outcry

A massive explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, causing substantial loss of life and injuries. This incident has led to worldwide condemnation and violent protests in different countries. Israel and the Palestinians are blaming each other, escalating the regional tensions.

According to Gaza health authorities, the explosion at Ahli Arab Hospital resulted in the death of 200-300 people, attributed to Israeli airstrikes. Hamas claims 500 casualties. Israel Defense Forces blame Palestinian militants, citing a misfired rocket. These claims are yet to be independently verified.

