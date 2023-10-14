Dubai opens two footbridges on Ras Al Khor Road to enhance safety, accessibility

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two footbridges on Ras Al Khor Road earlier this week as part of a wider initiative to construct several footbridges aimed at boosting traffic safety across the emirate.

In a press release, the authority revealed that the first bridge connects Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. It measures 174 metres long and 3.4 metres wide in the first section, and 4.1 metres in the second section. The newly constructed bridge stands at 6.5 metres above the asphalt and encompasses two 120-meter-long ramps, each 1.9 metres wide for cyclists.

Meanwhile, the second footbridge is located on Ras Al Khor Road, directly across Marhaba Mall and Wasl Complex in Nadd Al Hamar. It is 101 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high from the asphalt, with two ramps on either side, each spanning 120 metres in length and 1.9 metres in width.

Both bridges feature impressive designs and are equipped with hi-tech electromechanical systems, alarms, firefighting, remote monitoring systems, and dedicated bike racks.

The establishment of the new bridges is part of RTA’s commitment to strengthening traffic safety, providing safe mobility means for pedestrian crossing, and promoting wellbeing to bring more happiness to residents and visitors of Dubai.