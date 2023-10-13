Emirates Draw: Beyond Borders and Dreams; Winners Inspiring Journeys of Love and Commitment

Participants from around the world gather every week, holding on to both their selected numbers, and their dreams for a better tomorrow, as they tune in to the Emirates Draw live shows. Last week’s FAST5 episode, was no different, from love stories that overcome distances to tales of commitment to family, Emirates Draw’s recent Guaranteed FAST5 Winners represent the spirit of resilience, love, and dreams. Among them are the inspiring stories of Morris Phillip Apresto from Marikina City in the Philippines who won AED 75,000, the devoted Emirati Abed Obaid Alshamsi with a win of AED 50,000, and the persistent Tapan Das from Calcutta in India, blessed with AED 25,000.

Morris’s heartwarming story of love and commitment begins in 2016 when he took a leap of faith, crossing oceans in the Philippines for a better future in Dubai. The city not only gave him the love of his life but also new dreams and hopes. Their romance that survived distance and time is truly a testament to the idea that love knows no bounds. The 41-year-old currently works as a concierge in a hotel, and now calls Dubai home, as it was the city where he got married and had his son.

Carefully checking his e-mails, Morris replayed the FAST5 episode on YouTube, and double-checked the Emirates Draw app. The truth slowly sank in; he had genuinely won AED 75,000. For Morris, this prize is a step forward. He will be using it to work towards becoming debt-free and most importantly, saving to provide his son with better education and future.

Joy and surprise lit up Morris’s eyes when he discovered his win. “My son’s birthday is next week, and this couldn’t have come at a better time. We can now travel to the Philippines and celebrate with our loved ones and family,” he shares.

While Morris’s story was marked by a leap of faith, Tapan Das’s story reveals a testament to continuous dedication.

Tapan’s journey speaks volumes about persistence and family. Das’s narrative is one of gratitude and relentless commitment towards not only his immediate family but a larger circle of loved ones. His spirit of generosity knows no bounds, from weddings to small business set-up costs, his heart beats with selflessness.

Das is a 42-year-old civil engineer who has been in Dubai for the past 18 years. Due to unforeseen circumstances, his wife and children are currently back in India. Despite being here without them, Das is very grateful to the opportunities the UAE has provided him.

“The UAE has been my home of opportunities. I have earned everything here and my job and this win now are a testament to that,” states Das.

He plans on participating in the MEGA7 game as well, in hopes of winning the AED 100 million Grand Prize so that he can do more for his family.

“In every dirham I send home for my children or invest here, I see a promise of a better future for my loved ones,” Tapan reflects.

The stories of Morris and Tapan, echoed by many others, do not just exemplify unexpected fortune. Their wins are testaments of dreams, love, challenges, and ambitions. With Emirates Draw, it’s not just about offering prizes; it’s about making dreams a reality and touching lives for a better tomorrow.