Israeli envoy vows to protect Filipinos amid Hamas attack

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss vowed that their government will protect Filipinos in Israel following the unprecedented attack of terrorist group Hamas last weekend.

The envoy told CNN Philippines that the Jewish state will be protected the same way as their citizens.

“We are very clear, and that’s the policy of the Israeli government, we take care of the foreign workers in Israel, of the Filipinos in Israel the same as we take care of the Israeli citizens and Israeli nationals,” the envoy said.

The Philippine government confirmed that two Filipinos have been injured following the attacks but no casualties or fatalities yet.

More than 700 Israelis including children were killed in the war. More than 100 have been held captive by the terrorist group.

Fluss also said Israel has tapped tens of thousands of reservists including his sons.

“We are still seeing more efforts to penetrate into Israel, just a few hours ago also from the sea there was another attack and some are still hiding within Israel in order to attack more Israelis,” he added.