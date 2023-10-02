Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte’s approval ratings dip in recent Pulse Asia Survey

The approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have experienced a decline in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted in September.

According to the survey results, Marcos’ approval rating dropped from 80 percent in June to 65 percent, while Duterte’s approval rating decreased from 84 percent to 73 percent during the same period.

It’s worth noting that Duterte’s approval rating still remains higher than that of Marcos.

Pulse Asia, however, emphasized that despite the decline, the survey indicates that Filipinos continue to appreciate the work performance of their top leaders.

The survey, carried out by Pulse Asia, took place from September 10 to 14.