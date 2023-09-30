German Ambassador sets the record straight on Indian Ad: ‘This is no boarding school’

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, took to social media to fact-check an advertisement featured in an Indian newspaper.

The ad, promoting a boarding school fair, displayed an impressive building. However, Ambassador Philipp humorously pointed out that the building in the ad was actually Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German Federal President’s principal official in Berlin.

With a playful tone, he addressed “Dear Indian parents” and clarified that the building was not a boarding school but rather the equivalent of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s official residence in New Delhi.

“Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin, our Rashtrapati Bhavan,” reads his comment.

The tweet quickly gained over 269,000 views and over 3,000 likes, sparking conversations in the comments section.

“Thank God they didn’t advertise Schloss Neuschweinstein as Indian Hogwarts. :-),” captioned one user.

Another said, “Sorry bro… Next time we will have a photo “White House” here,” joked another.