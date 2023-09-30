Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

German Ambassador sets the record straight on Indian Ad: ‘This is no boarding school’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, took to social media to fact-check an advertisement featured in an Indian newspaper.

The ad, promoting a boarding school fair, displayed an impressive building. However, Ambassador Philipp humorously pointed out that the building in the ad was actually Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German Federal President’s principal official in Berlin.

With a playful tone, he addressed “Dear Indian parents” and clarified that the building was not a boarding school but rather the equivalent of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s official residence in New Delhi.

“Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin, our Rashtrapati Bhavan,” reads his comment.

The tweet quickly gained over 269,000 views and over 3,000 likes, sparking conversations in the comments section.

“Thank God they didn’t advertise Schloss Neuschweinstein as Indian Hogwarts. :-),” captioned one user.

Another said, “Sorry bro… Next time we will have a photo “White House” here,” joked another.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS CAR MERCEDES SAUDI PRINCE

Saudi Prince grants child’s wish for a Mercedes

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS PACQUIAO TEVES

DOJ: Teves-Pacquiao meeting in Timor Leste a ‘chance encounter’ 

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS MIKE ENRIQUEZ

Arnold Clavio remembers Mike Enriquez on his birthday 

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 30 at 1.56.58 PM

Producer accuses Bea Alonzo for ‘unreasonable demands’ in ‘1521’ film

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button