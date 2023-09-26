OTS confirms NAIA officer swallowed dollars not chocolate

The Office of Transportation Security has confirmed that the security officer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) caught

on video swallowed dollars and not chocolates.

The alibi used by the defendant was dismissed by OTS Deputy Administrator Asec. Jose Briones during a Senate hearing.

“Initially that was the cover-up or alibi, but subsequent footages caught by the CCTV… was she swallowed dollar bills,” Briones said.

The OTS official added that the results of the investigation will come out next month.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that 19 personnel of NAIA have been relieved due to theft charges.

“They were caught stealing, getting something from the baggage of our passengers,” Bautista said.

Senator Grace Poe slammed the incidents and said that adding more CCTV should be vital in airports.

“Continue that, it’s a good investment. High-resolution CCTV, well placed in areas of the airport, especially when it comes to matters of screening, etc.,” Poe said.

“Grabe ang Pilipino pala, kumakain na ng pera,” Dela Rosa quipped.