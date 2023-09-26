Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OTS confirms NAIA officer swallowed dollars not chocolate

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago

The Office of Transportation Security has confirmed that the security officer at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) caught

on video swallowed dollars and not chocolates.

The alibi used by the defendant was dismissed by OTS Deputy Administrator Asec. Jose Briones during a Senate hearing.

“Initially that was the cover-up or alibi, but subsequent footages caught by the CCTV… was she swallowed dollar bills,” Briones said.

The OTS official added that the results of the investigation will come out next month.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that 19 personnel of NAIA have been relieved due to theft charges.

“They were caught stealing, getting something from the baggage of our passengers,”  Bautista said.

Senator Grace Poe slammed the incidents and said that adding more CCTV should be vital in airports.

“Continue that, it’s a good investment. High-resolution CCTV, well placed in areas of the airport, especially when it comes to matters of screening, etc.,” Poe said.

“Grabe ang Pilipino pala, kumakain na ng pera,” Dela Rosa quipped.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

