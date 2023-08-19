Can I sponsor the visa of my siblings in the UAE? 5 key points to remember

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently rolled out updated visa sponsorship regulations and clarifications, catering to the needs of expatriates, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), seeking to bring their siblings into the country. Resolution No. 74 of 2022, issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, delves into the conditions and controls specified in Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which took effect on October 3 last year.

The latest resolution specifically mandates that UAE residents aiming to sponsor their relatives, or the relatives of their spouses must satisfy the criteria of possessing adequate housing and a steady monthly income.

Here are the key highlights of the resolution:

Eligibility Criteria

To facilitate the sponsorship of their siblings, OFWs in the UAE need to meet the requirement of having sufficient accommodation and a reliable monthly income.

Degree of Kinship

For OFW residents to sponsor foreign individuals, they must share a specified degree of kinship, which includes parents, underage siblings, or the parents of their spouse (father or mother), provided that they can financially support them. Those who share a familial relationship with Emiratis need to provide evidence to verify their family ties.

Sponsorship Limits

Depending on their monthly earnings, OFWs can sponsor up to five relatives if their income totals AED 10,000. If their monthly earnings exceed AED 15,000, they can sponsor up to six individuals. If the number of sponsored individuals surpasses six, the authority’s director general will assess the applicant’s suitability.

Visa Validity and Stay Duration

Under the new UAE visa rules, entry visas remain valid for a period of 60 days from the date of issuance. Holders of these visas are permitted to stay in the UAE according to the type of visa issued. While all visit visas allow entry once or multiple times as determined by the issuing entity, individuals cannot exceed a stay duration of 180 days.

Visiting Friends and Relatives

The resolution also outlines fresh regulations for obtaining a visit visa for friends or relatives. For a visitor to be eligible for this visa, they must either be a friend or relative of an Emirati citizen or hold a first or second-degree relationship with an expatriate residing in the UAE. In the latter case, the resident OFW must hold a job within the first or second employment tier.

It’s important to note that the UAE’s immigration rules are subject to change, and the public are advised to remain updated with any new laws or announcements. For specific information about UAE sponsor visas, OFWs can refer to Amer or visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’ official website.