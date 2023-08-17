Simplified Visa Sponsorship Process in the UAE: Your 3-Step Guide to a Seamless Start

As the Christmas season nears, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yearn to be with their families and friends to celebrate one of the favorite holidays of Pinoys. Apart from this, the UAE has been a desired destination of OFWs seeking new opportunities, whether it’s for work, leisure, or family reunification.

Understanding the process of visa sponsorship and planning your journey effectively are essential for a seamless experience in the UAE. Here’s a simple guide to three easy steps in securing visa sponsorship and preparing for your trip.

Step 1: Inquire About Visa Requirements

Before embarking on your journey to the UAE, it’s vital to have a clear understanding of the visa requirements that apply to your situation. Depending on the purpose of your visit – be it for employment, family, or vacation – the required documents and eligibility criteria may vary. For instance, employment visas typically necessitate a job offer from a UAE-based employer, while family visas demand proof of relationship. Research and gather the necessary documentation well in advance to ensure a smooth application process.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Jannet Santiago, a chef in a five-star hotel in Dubai, shared that she was able to secure a three month visit visa for her daughter last year by complying with the needed documents, through the help of a travel agency.

“Ni-ready ko lang yung mga requirements and I make sure to coordinate with the travel agency para may guide ako sa process,” Santiago told TFT.

“Kapag nag-comply ka naman and authentic lahat ng documents, wala magiging problema. After three days, they can issue the visa,” she added.

According to Santiago, the requirements for the visa processing of her daughter includes a clear full page passport copy and a picture with white background, passport size or 2×2.

For her part, Santiago was requested to submit a copy of her residence visa and passport, valid for at least six months, and a guarantee form from the travel agency.

Step 2: Flight Ticket Booking

Once you’ve secured your visa sponsorship or received approval, the next step involves preparing your travel logistics. Booking your flight ticket is a crucial aspect of this process. Explore various options, airlines, and routes, and keep an eye out for promotional deals and airfare sales to make the most of your travel budget. Many airlines and online platforms offer competitive rates, making it worthwhile to compare prices and find the best deal that suits your travel plans.

Justin de Castro, a marketing executive in Abu Dhabi, shared with TFT that she was able to purchase an affordable ticket for her sister from Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier.

“Maganda sa Cebu Pacific kasi maayos yung service and helpful sila sa mga needs ng passengers,” de Castro said in an interview with TFT.

“Compared sa ibang airlines, lower talaga yung cost kaya pasok talaga sa budget,” she added.

You can also check out promos and sales of other carriers such as Philippine Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and other ticket agencies.

Step 3: Budget Preparation and Travel Arrangements

As you gear up for your journey, it’s essential to have a well-planned budget in place.

Factor in expenses beyond the flight ticket, such as accommodation, transportation within the UAE, dining, sightseeing, and shopping. Research the cost of living in your destination city and consider your preferences for accommodations – whether it’s a hotel, serviced apartment, or rental property. Additionally, outline the places you wish to explore during your stay, ensuring you allocate funds for memorable experiences and attractions.

‘Ber’ months is just two weeks ahead (as of writing) and now is the perfect time to prepare if you plan to sponsor your family and friends in the UAE.

For Lianne Padilla, a data processor in Dubai, budgeting and planning are key to bringing your family in the UAE.

“Budgeting wisely and arranging our travel thoughtfully pave the way talaga for us to create both happy memories and financial peace of mind,” Padilla said.

“Specially now na malapit na mag-Pasko, nagbubudget talaga ko para madala ko pati relatives ko sa UAE. Naglilist na rin ako ng pwede namin puntahan na tourist spots like Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and yung mga public beaches like sa Marina,” she added.

Final Thoughts

Remember that staying updated on travel advisories, official guidelines, and entry requirements is crucial, especially in the context of evolving global situations. With careful preparation, you’ll be ready to embark on an unforgettable journey to the captivating landscapes and vibrant culture of the UAE.

For A comprehensive overview of UAE visa sponsorship rules, read The Filipino Times OFW Guide.