OFW Guide: A comprehensive overview of UAE visa sponsorship rules

In the UAE, certain visa holders have the privilege of sponsoring their family members to reside in the country without requiring employment.

If you are unemployed or a student below 18 years old, you need to be sponsored by a family member to stay in the Emirates throughout the year.

As of October 2022, significant changes were made to the law, allowing residents to bring their parents and their spouse’s parents without the necessity of proving sole financial support. However, a minimum monthly salary remains a requirement.

Here are the essential details you need to know about sponsoring family members:

Sponsoring Parents and Underage Siblings

The minimum salary threshold for this category is higher compared to sponsoring a wife or child. Residents earning a minimum monthly salary of AED 10,000 can sponsor up to five family members. The sponsorship limit increases to six family members if the salary is at least AED 15,000 per month.

For sponsoring more than six family members, special dispensation is required. The fee for sponsoring parents is AED 1,750, along with a refundable AED 5,000 deposit.

Sponsors must have suitable accommodation, at least a two-bedroom house or flat, before applying for the family visa. Supporting documents proving family ties should be presented at residency centers, along with other required documents.

Sponsoring Immediate Family Members

A husband can sponsor his immediate family members if he earns a minimum salary of AED 4,000 or AED 3,000 plus accommodation. A registration file must be opened, with costs ranging from AED 200 to AED 300 if outside the UAE and higher if inside the country (due to entry permit and status change charges).

Additional expenses include medical tests, Emirates ID typing, and visa stamping, which altogether come to around AED 1,000 per person. Medical tests are not required for children under 18.

Parents can sponsor sons who are 18 and continue to do so until they reach 25. Unmarried daughters and disabled children are granted a residency permit regardless of their age. The required documents and visa costs are the same, and the residency permit is valid for two years.

90-Day Entry Permits for Family Members

UAE residents can apply for 90-day entry permits for family members before finalizing sponsorship, rather than a 60-day visa. The entry permit fee is AED 1,020, and specific documents need to be submitted.

Visas can also be applied for online through various official channels. Stay informed about UAE visa sponsorship rules and make the most of the opportunity to be with your loved ones in the UAE.