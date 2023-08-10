Become a Certified Nursing Assistant and Caregiver – Enroll at CNA Training Institute Now!

Are you someone who dreams of working in healthcare but don’t know how to begin? Let CNA Training Institute kickstart your journey to becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant and Caregiver Professional!

With their comprehensive training courses, you will be molded into a professional, competitive, and compassionate healthcare professional, whether you are fresh out of high school or you are looking for a career change option.

Being a CNA- Certified Nursing Assistant or Caregiver Professional gives you a stepping stone into the vast healthcare sector, opening doors of opportunity to care for patients and play a vital role in changing the quality of people’s lives, apart from that, it also gives you a rewarding, stable, and meaningful career in return.

With CNA Training Institute, enrolling with them is simple, convenient, and affordable. Whether you are a high school graduate or you are at least 18 years old with or without previous background in the medical industry, you are an ideal fit for these courses.

With their training package of only AED 4,200 for a Nursing Assistant course and AED 2,800 for a professional caregiver course, you would only need your passport or Emirates ID to enroll and you can immediately embark on your exciting healthcare journey.

These packages include the following course essentials: a uniform, a book, an exam fee, an International Certification from AMCA- American Medical Certification Association USA, and a Certificate from KHDA- Knowledge & Human Development Authority, Dubai, UAE.

Become A Certified Nursing Assistant

CNA Training Institute will give you a solid foundation in becoming a nursing assistant and train you to effectively communicate with patients and healthcare professionals, administer medications or treatments, measure vital signs, and facilitate patient care.

Attending classes is very flexible as the Institute offers three-course schedules to choose from, depending on your availability: 2 months (2 or 3 times a week classes), 3 months (2 times a week classes), or 4 months (once a week class).

Considering the busy and diverse lives of students, they provide two class timings per day. Students can attend their day class from 10AM to 4PM or their evening class from 6:30PM to 9:30PM.

Become A Certified Professional Caregiver

CNA Training Institute guarantees customized training that meets international caregiver criteria. In a short time, you will learn caregiving fundamentals, like patient communication, stress management, assisting residents with activities of daily living (ADLS), and so much more. Training with CNA will also enable you to receive an American Caregiver Association (ACA) certificate accredited internationally.

Course schedules are flexible, allowing you to balance other responsibilities. Opt for a 2-month training (once a week class) or a 3-month training (two classes a week). Class timings include 10 AM to 4 PM for day classes and 4:15 PM to 6:15 PM for afternoon classes.

Aiming to provide the best education to help students excel in their healthcare careers, they assist in providing students with the documents they need to be hired in prestigious medical institutions both in UAE and abroad.

Students who finish their courses at CNA Training Institute will receive the following credentials: transcript of records, recommendation letter, letter of good standing, professional curriculum vitae (CV), referral to recruitment agencies hiring abroad, and internship (with an additional fee).

Beyond these courses, they also offer Basic Life Support (BLS) training at a discounted price. Additional courses such as Medical Coding, IELTS, and CACHE levels 1, 2, 3, and 5 are available.

So what are you waiting for? Let CNA Training Institute be your partner in building your professional career and reputation in the world of healthcare! Enroll today and start changing lives — including your own.