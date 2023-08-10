Abu Dhabi gears up to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

Abu Dhabi is set to host the second WorldSkills Asia Competition from November 27 to 29. The prestigious event, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will witness competitors, experts, and workshop managers from over 30 member and guest countries of WorldSkills Asia, competing across 27 technical and vocational skills.

In a statement released on Monday, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, founder and President of WorldSkills Asia and Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, expressed his gratitude for the support of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the UAE’s commitment to nurturing the technical and vocational skills of Asian youth. This aligns with the strategic vision and future goals set forth by the WorldSkills organization.

“Welcoming the competition enhances the UAE’s successful record of hosting international events. This dynamic event represents the recognition of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a vital force in shaping the future of our region,” Al Shamsi said.

“We celebrate the significance of TVET in equipping individuals with practical skills, empowering them to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work,” he added.

Held biennially in one of the member countries of the WorldSkills Asia organization, the competition achieves multifaceted objectives. It inspires Asian youth, enabling them to develop the skills necessary for future job opportunities.

Moreover, the event serves as a platform to attract member states and international partners from private and government educational institutions, fostering talent and promoting the development of global standards of skills and competencies across Asia.