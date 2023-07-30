Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IECEP UAE holds back-to-back seminars, oathtaking ceremonies for new engineers and technicians

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) in the UAE has hosted back-to-back seminars and a special oathtaking ceremony for new professional engineers and technicians on Saturday, July 29, at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai.

The whole-day event was attended by Engr. Ener Pantig, PECE, who discussed the topic “ESP32 programming using Embedded C++,” showcasing his extensive experience in ESP32 programming and IoT applications. Throughout the seminar, he provided invaluable insights and guidance to the professionals present.

Hon. Herminio Orbe, PECE from the Professional Regulatory Board of Electronics Engineering, also graced the event where he presented the topic “The impact of CPSP-CATS program and the role of Specialty Societies and CPD programs in the practice of the profession.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 30 at 10.23.54 AM 1

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 30 at 10.23.55 AM

Attendees of the seminar had the opportunity to gain deeper knowledge, expand their professional expertise, and explore new career prospects through Hon. Orbe’s presentation.

On the other hand, the event was made even more memorable as new professional Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians took their oath, symbolizing a significant milestone in their careers.

361937091 619011473736735 7920005965525274133 n

With a sense of pride and accomplishment, these aspiring professionals solemnly pledged their commitment to uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and excellence in their practice.

The seminar provided an excellent networking platform, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals and potential mentors, fostering meaningful collaborations for future projects and career growth among attendees and organization members.

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 30 at 10.23.54 AM

