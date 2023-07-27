Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NDRRMC validates five deaths due to typhoon Egay

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is currently in the process of verifying reported casualties.

As of now, the council has validated five deaths, with an additional four fatalities attributed to a landslide in Benguet. However, the council is diligently working to ascertain whether these casualties are directly related to Typhoon Egay or the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

Diego Agustin Mariano, the information officer of the Office of Civil Defense, provided updates on the current situation.

“There are a total of 5 reported dead for validation, the additional four were from Benguet due to landslide. All of which are still for validation if related to Egay or Habagat,” he stated.

In addition to the reported deaths, the NDRRMC also received information about two injured individuals, pending verification, according to the situational report as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Typhoon Egay has caused widespread devastation, impacting a significant number of people across multiple regions in the Philippines.

The total affected population stands at 89,639, while the number of affected persons has reached 328,356 across 11 regions.

A total of 6,793 individuals were safely evacuated from Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, MIMAROPA, and Region 6. However, despite these efforts, a considerable number of people, totaling 26,697 individuals, have been displaced from their homes.

