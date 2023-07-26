Typhoon ‘Egay’ makes landfall, raising Signal 4 warnings in Northern regions

Typhoon ‘Egay’ has demonstrated its unyielding strength as it made a second landfall before Wednesday noon, according to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The typhoon’s relentless force pounded Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan province, following its initial landfall in the vicinity of remote Fuga Island.

During the 11:00 a.m. update, PAGASA reported that Typhoon Egay maintained maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 240 kph while hovering over the coastal waters of Aparri and Dalupiri Island.

At 2:00pm, they released a Yellow Warning over Zambales and Bataan which rises the hazard of FLOODING in flood-prone areas.

“Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Pampanga, Bulacan and Tarlac which may persist within 3 hours,” tweeted Pagasa.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 28

Typhoon #EgayPH (DOKSURI)

Issued at 2:00 PM, 26 July 2023

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 5:00 PM today. TYPHOON EGAY CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN ITS STRENGTH WHILE MOVING NORTHWESTWARD pic.twitter.com/gfGMHswH3t — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 26, 2023

The weather bureau issued a stark warning of “violent, life-threatening conditions” anticipated to persist in several regions, including the Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern parts of Apayao and Ilocos Norte over the next six hours.

The potential for storm surges exceeding three meters raises concerns of flooding in low-lying and coastal areas in Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur.

With the grave threat posed by Typhoon Egay, PAGASA raised Signal 4 warnings in crucial areas, where wind speeds ranging from 118 to 184 kph could cause severe damage to structures and vegetation. The following regions are under Signal 4:

Northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands.

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra).

PAGASA also issued Signal 3 warnings in several areas where winds could damage half of old, dilapidated houses made of light materials and down almost all banana plants. These regions include:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan).

Signal 2 and Signal 1 warnings have been raised in other regions as well, indicating the widespread impact of Typhoon Egay throughout Luzon.

The Baguio City Public Information Office (PIO) has also released photos of popular spots in the city being flooded such as Burnham Park. Cases of fallen trees and closed roads have also been reported.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard released footage of their rescue operations showing waist-level flooding in Barangay 34 Baruan, Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Office of the Civil Defense has yet to release data on the number of affected families by the ongoing onslaught of Typhoon ‘Egay.’