Netherlands to ban mobile phones in classrooms

The Netherlands has announced that it will ban mobile phones from classrooms in order to prevent disruptions in educational lessons.

The Dutch government said that mobiles, tablets, and smartwatches are getting in the way of students’ learning and will now be banned starting next year.

“There is increasing evidence that mobile phones have a harmful effect during lessons. Pupils are less able to concentrate and their performance suffers,” the Netherlands said.

“For this reason, mobile phones, as well as tablets and smartwatches, will no longer be allowed in classrooms from January 1, 2024,” it added.

The government is now coordinating with school authorities to come up with internal rules between teachers, parents, and pupils in October.

Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf hopes that this would usher in cultural transformation in the education sector.