UAE sets official start date of Summer as June 21

Staff Report8 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that the official start of summer will take place on June 21. This significant date coincides with the summer solstice, when the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer, resulting in the longest day of the year. The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE revealed this information in a recent weather advisory.

According to the advisory, air temperatures across most areas of the country are expected to rise by approximately 2°C to 3°C compared to the previous month of May.

The NCM noted that the influence of the Siberian high-pressure system over the region will weaken and retreat during June, making way for thermal lows that affect the area. Additionally, the extension of the Indian monsoon depression will impact the country from the east for most of the month.

These weather patterns may lead to the development of clouds, especially over certain areas, with a chance of cumuliform cloud formation over the eastern mountains during the afternoon hours, which could result in occasional rainfall.

Throughout June, humidity is expected to decrease slightly compared to May, particularly during the second half of the month. The likelihood of fog or mist formation is low, especially during the latter part of June.

The mean air temperature during the month of June is anticipated to range between 33°C and 35.7°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 39.7°C and 42.7°C. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are expected to fall between 26.6°C and 29.2°C. Historical records indicate that the highest maximum temperature ever recorded in June was a scorching 52.0°C at Al Yasat in 2010, while the lowest minimum temperature reached 14.1°C at Raknah in 2004.

Regarding wind conditions, the average wind speed for June is estimated to be around 13 km/h. The highest wind speeds ever recorded during this month were at Jabal Mebreh in 2010, reaching 125.2 km/h.

In terms of humidity, the mean maximum relative humidity is projected to range between 62% and 87%, while the minimum relative humidity will fall between 14% and 27%.

June has witnessed instances of fog in the past, with the highest frequency of fog formation recorded in 2021. Last year, there were 12 occasions of fog and six misty days during this month.

Although rainfall is not as prevalent during June, historical records indicate that the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the UAE during this month was 44mm in Owtaid in 2007.

As the summer season approaches, the UAE authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety and well-being of outdoor workers. Starting from June 15, the mandatory midday break for outdoor workers will be enforced. This annual initiative, which runs until September, aims to protect workers from the extreme heat of summer between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Employers are obligated to provide shaded areas where workers can rest during the midday break. Those who fail to comply with the rules will face fines of Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum penalty of Dh50,000.

To report any breaches of the midday break policy, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has established a call center at 600 590 000, encouraging the public to notify them of any violations.

