DOTr appoints Asec. Villacorta as LTO officer-in-charge

The Department of Transportation has appointed Atty. Hector Villacorta as Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Through a Special Order, Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista said Asec. Villacorta will take over the position vacated by LTO chief Asec. Jay Art Tugade starting on Thursday, June 1.

“Asec. Villacorta will be the LTO OIC while waiting for permanent appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Bautista said during the turnover at the LTO.

Moreover, Bautista expressed gratitude to Tugade for his accomplishments in his seven-month tenure.

For his part, Villacorta assured that the LTO will continue with its mandate in providing excellent service to the Filipino people by focusing on critical issues, including the issuance of driver’s license and vehicle plates.

“This is not just a transition, but a continuation of the efforts done by the LTO all these many decades,” Villacorta noted.

“We give you an institution where personalities may change but we will carry on. With the dawn in this office, we will never forget those who helped through the night,” he added.

Villacorta is a former Commission on Appointments Secretary during the terms of Senate Presidents Koko Pimentel III and Vicente Sotto III and was also the chief of staff of Senator Sotto.

Further, Villacorta is a practicing lawyer who graduated from the University of Santo Tomas Law in 1971 and Colegio de San Juan de Letran.