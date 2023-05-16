Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi space mission to launch on May 21 with 1st Arab Muslim female astronaut

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Saudi Press Agency

The Saudi mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to launch on May 21, bringing in the first Arab Muslim female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, together with Ali AlQarni.

In a statement released on Sunday, the mission is part of the Kingdom’s astronauts’ program, which was launched on September 22 last year.

“The mission represents Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in space research and is part of the goals of Vision 2030,” it stated.

The Saudi space mission will launch from the United States. The astronauts will conduct 14 pioneering scientific experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide suitable conditions for humans to further explore space.

With the aim of better serving humanity, the results will advance the Kingdom’s global position in space exploration, support Saudi research centers, and have a scientific impact on future space exploration.

Moreover, the astronauts will conduct three educational awareness experiments with 12,000 Saudi students through live feed.

Once accomplished, the mission will place the Kingdom as one of the few countries that will have two astronauts simultaneously on board the ISS.

