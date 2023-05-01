Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE renews commitment to fair labor relations in marking of Int’l Workers’ Day

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The UAE has reiterated its commitment to implementing fair labor legislations as it marks the International Workers’ Day, commemorated every May 1st of each year.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, said the UAE’s marking of the International Workers’ Day, “embodies the culture of respect for all workers in the country, and our appreciation for their contributions to the growth of all economic sectors and the UAE’s comprehensive development journey to build a sustainable global economy.”

“We are keen on maintaining the health, safety, and well-being of workers, as well as supporting and empowering them,” Al Awar added.

Moreover, the minister noted that they protect the rights of employees and employers alike through a fair legislative system based on values, moral obligations and international principles and standards.

“The UAE, as a labor-receiving country, aims to enhance work, employment, and contracting systems, forge partnerships with labor-sending countries with regards to awareness and guidance programs. It is also keen on improving the temporary contractual work cycle, whether by adopting proactive measures or through bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” Al Awar said in a release.

Further, the minister bared that it is collaborating with the public and private sectors to improve “the UAE’s incubating environment and its status as a preferred global destination to live, work, and invest.”

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

naia

Marcos says gov’t to provide aid to affected passengers of NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

9 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 01T103858.808

Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke welcome 1st baby

42 mins ago
tft website

‘Ang yabang nito’ Lolit Solis hits Liza Soberano over love team statement

43 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 01T095842.116

UAE welcomes second evacuation plane from Sudan

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button