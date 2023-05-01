UAE renews commitment to fair labor relations in marking of Int’l Workers’ Day

The UAE has reiterated its commitment to implementing fair labor legislations as it marks the International Workers’ Day, commemorated every May 1st of each year.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, said the UAE’s marking of the International Workers’ Day, “embodies the culture of respect for all workers in the country, and our appreciation for their contributions to the growth of all economic sectors and the UAE’s comprehensive development journey to build a sustainable global economy.”

“We are keen on maintaining the health, safety, and well-being of workers, as well as supporting and empowering them,” Al Awar added.

Moreover, the minister noted that they protect the rights of employees and employers alike through a fair legislative system based on values, moral obligations and international principles and standards.

“The UAE, as a labor-receiving country, aims to enhance work, employment, and contracting systems, forge partnerships with labor-sending countries with regards to awareness and guidance programs. It is also keen on improving the temporary contractual work cycle, whether by adopting proactive measures or through bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” Al Awar said in a release.

Further, the minister bared that it is collaborating with the public and private sectors to improve “the UAE’s incubating environment and its status as a preferred global destination to live, work, and invest.”