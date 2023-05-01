Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police posts dip in crime rates for Q1 2023

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police has reported a significant decrease in crime rates during the first quarter of the year, recording a 25 percent dip in alarming reports compared to the same period last year.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, commended the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for maintaining security and safety, which led to the decline in crime rates.

During their performance evaluation meeting, the department revealed that: “The number of known reports in Q1 2023 increased by 97% compared to Q1 2022, and the number of reports rescored against unknown decreased by 14% in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Non-alarming criminal reports also declined by 7.1% in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Rashed Bin Dhaboui, Director of Criminal Control Department, presented a report on police efficiency and crime prediction in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

The report included indicators in reducing alarming crime rates, rapidly handling reports, reducing crimes in specific areas, and forming effective task forces.

Also present during the meeting were Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and other senior officials.

