Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: Bus rental for Sudan evacuation hits as high as $30,000 each

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Ezzedin Tago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reported that rental price of evacuation buses in Sudan rose as much as US$30,000 each to cater Filipinos who seek repatriation to Egypt.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega said the price to rent a bus in Sudan is now getting “expensive” as Khartoum, its capital city, is becoming a “war zone” for military and paramilitary forces.

According to a report from the Manila Bulletin on Thursday: “Evacuees would be arriving onboard the seven buses that were newly contracted by the Philippine Embassy in Egypt. Once in Egypt, they will travel by land to the Egyptian city of Aswan before flying to the capital, Cairo, and to the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Unang Balita, Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago noted that Filipino evacuees will be given assistance with or without the necessary visa, while those who do not have their passport or legal documents will have to wait a little longer to enter Egypt.

Initially, rental buses only cost US$8,000, as per Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled design 33

Sharjah Police arrests 24-member gang with 120kg hashish, 3 million Captagon tablets

1 hour ago
driver male teenage

Residents from 43 countries not required to have driving license test in UAE, says MoI

1 hour ago
barbie

Mattel launches Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome

2 hours ago
dfa

DMW appeals for ‘bayanihan’ spirit as Egypt implements stricter border control

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button