Comelec eyes 13-inch screens, ‘send-to-all’ system for 2025 elections

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Manila City Hall Reporters' Association

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has bared that it eyes to set up machines with 13-inch screens and a “send-to-all” system for the 2025 elections in a bid to continuously ensure transparency.

During the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association’s ‘Balitaan sa Harbor View’ on Tuesday, Comelec chair George Garcia said these screens will allow voters to verify if their votes have indeed been counted, adding that these machines will provide better transparency and faster results.

On the other hand, the “send-to-all” system, means results will be transmitted to concerned parties simultaneously.

According to a report from Manila Bulletin, Garcia noted that “that under the system, watchers may take pictures of the ballots and later on, do their own counting but by that time, the machine must have already transmitted to avoid any delay in the canvassing.”

He added that the Comelec is speeding up the terms of reference so that by July, there will already be a procurement short of award.

Further, the poll body aims to train, introduce, or educate how the public will vote under the new system using the new machines.

 

