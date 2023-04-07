Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 Filipino-American chefs to play off for top culinary titles in 2023 James Beard Awards

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco

The James Beard Foundation has revealed the 2023 nominees for its prestigious James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and two Filipino-American chefs were in the roster.

In its social media series called “Spotlight”, the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco revealed that Chef Vince Bugtong of San Francisco-based Filipino restaurant Abacá is a finalist for “Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker in the United States,” while Chef Aaron Verzosa of Seattle-based Filipino restaurant Archipelago is a finalist for “Best Chef in the Northwest and the Pacific.”

“Considered as one the most prestigious culinary honors in America, the James Beard Awards annually recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. It was named after the “Dean of American Cookery” James Beard,” it stated on Facebook.

The award season will end with a Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The full list of nominees can be found on the James Beard Foundation’s website.

