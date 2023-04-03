Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

West Zone Group joins 1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign with AED 10 Million Pledge over next five years

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

West Zone Group has pledged AED 10 million over the next five years to participate in the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger and assist underprivileged populations, and establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, expressed his pride in joining the list of contributors to the campaign.

“We are honoured to support the campaign and to join the list of contributors to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and fight hunger,” said Mr. Bhawnani.

2

Raju Gidwani, a spokesperson for West Zone Group, added, “Our contribution to join 1 Billion Meals Endowment and support the Nobel initiative of MBRGI – the organization spearheading the food campaign and provide food safety for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity and to achieve our goal ‘Nobody should sleep hungry'”.

1

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has already received donations from several organizations, including Alfardan Group, which pledged AED 5 million over five years.

The campaign continues to welcome contributions from individuals and institutions through various channels, including bank transfers and SMS donations.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 42

Meet Bianca Wariyava: A 12-year-old half Filipina entrepreneur in the making

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 41

Aljur Abrenica admits cheating on Kylie Padilla

9 hours ago
immigration 1

BI says only .06% of passengers offloaded from flights due to human trafficking

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 03 at 2.03.35 PM

Fly to Manila with Singapore Airlines and enjoy up to 70% off extra baggage purchases

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button