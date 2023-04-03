West Zone Group joins 1 Billion Meals Endowment Campaign with AED 10 Million Pledge over next five years

West Zone Group has pledged AED 10 million over the next five years to participate in the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger and assist underprivileged populations, and establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, expressed his pride in joining the list of contributors to the campaign.

“We are honoured to support the campaign and to join the list of contributors to the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and fight hunger,” said Mr. Bhawnani.

Raju Gidwani, a spokesperson for West Zone Group, added, “Our contribution to join 1 Billion Meals Endowment and support the Nobel initiative of MBRGI – the organization spearheading the food campaign and provide food safety for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity and to achieve our goal ‘Nobody should sleep hungry'”.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has already received donations from several organizations, including Alfardan Group, which pledged AED 5 million over five years.

The campaign continues to welcome contributions from individuals and institutions through various channels, including bank transfers and SMS donations.