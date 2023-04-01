Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘50,000 seafarers saved’ as EU decides to recognize certificates of Filipino seafarers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

The European Commission for Transport has announced that it will be continuing to accept and recognize the certificates issued by the Philippines for Filipino seafarers.

The EU cited Manila’s “serious efforts” to comply with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers.

“We appreciate the constructive cooperation with the Philippine authorities and welcome their efforts to improve the system for training and certifying seafarers. The Philippines provide a significant and valued part of the European and global shipping industry’s maritime workforce,” EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

Back in December 2021, the EU warned the Philippines that certificates from the Philippines would be revoked if the Philippine government will not comply with international standards.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously warned that 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in the EU will be at risk of losing their jobs if EMSA’s standards are not met.

The EU said that it will be providing technical assistance to the Philippines to further improve its maritime sector.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1

Rockwell presents ‘worthwhile’ property options for as low as 796 dirhams

5 hours ago
Picture1

MWO-Dubai holds special service for OFWs ahead of Holy Week, Day of Valor Break

7 hours ago
jhope

BTS’ J-Hope officially enlists in the army

10 hours ago
interfaith iftar

UAE Embassy highlights inclusion, coexistence as it hosts interfaith iftar in Washington

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button