‘50,000 seafarers saved’ as EU decides to recognize certificates of Filipino seafarers

The European Commission for Transport has announced that it will be continuing to accept and recognize the certificates issued by the Philippines for Filipino seafarers.

The EU cited Manila’s “serious efforts” to comply with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers.

“We appreciate the constructive cooperation with the Philippine authorities and welcome their efforts to improve the system for training and certifying seafarers. The Philippines provide a significant and valued part of the European and global shipping industry’s maritime workforce,” EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

Back in December 2021, the EU warned the Philippines that certificates from the Philippines would be revoked if the Philippine government will not comply with international standards.

The Department of Foreign Affairs previously warned that 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in the EU will be at risk of losing their jobs if EMSA’s standards are not met.

The EU said that it will be providing technical assistance to the Philippines to further improve its maritime sector.