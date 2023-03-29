Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA, DMW tackles turnover of assistance program for OFWs

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Foreign Affairs

Secretaries of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the newly formed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) met on Tuesday to tackle the turnover of the assistance program for distressed overseas Filipinos.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople engaged in broad ranging discussions on the transition of the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) functions to DMW, including on training for DMW personnel, exchange of information on ATN processes, organization development, and continued close cooperation between Philippine Embassies, Consulates, and Migrants Workers Offices (MWOs, formerly the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices or POLOs) overseas under the One Country Team Approach.

Manalo welcomed Ople’s earlier announcement that the DMW is ready to assume the responsibility of ATN for OFWs by the end of June.

In accordance with Republic Act 11641, the DFA will continue to provide ATN services to overseas Filipinos who are not OFWs. It will also continue its ATN services for OFWs in jurisdictions where there are no resident MWOs.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

JAC 36 002

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

20 mins ago
TFT NEWS jisoo flower

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button