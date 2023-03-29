Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

Senator Bong Revilla revealed that he recently underwent a gallbladder surgery last week due to ‘chicharon bulaklak’.

In a Facebook live interview, Revilla thanked his supporters for praying for his fast recovery.

“Wala na ‘yung aking gallbladder. ‘Yun ang cause ng aking pain,” Revilla said.

“Update: Successful emergency lap-chole procedure. No hitches. On the road to full recovery, Revilla added.

Cavite Representative Lani Mercado said that Revilla needed to undergo the surgery after laboratory results showed that Revilla’s gallbladder is inflamed.

“After undergoing several tests, nalaman ho namin na meron pala siyang gallbladder stones. Ito po ‘yung bato sa apdo at namamaga na po ‘yung apdo niya,” she said.

“Alam n’yo ano kinain ko na nag-cause ng gallbladder operation, ng removal? ‘Yung chicharon bulaklak, oily food,” Revilla added.

Revilla said that he has been cleared now by the doctors.

“I’m okay now. Sabi ng doctor, ‘yung function ng gallbladder kaya na rin i-shoulder ng liver,” Revilla said.