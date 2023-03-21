International Day of Happiness – Lulu launches “Happiness Rewards” program

Abu Dhabi: Top hypermarket & grocery retail chain Lulu Group today unveiled their most looked forward to reward program “Happiness” in UAE today. It was launched today to coincide with the International Happiness Day.

At a ceremony held at Lulu Hypermarket in Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group and other top officials unveiled the “Happiness” reward program and explained about the various benefits to shoppers.

Shoppers can join this program easily though kiosks at Lulu hypermarkets or online and benefit from various exclusive offers and redeemable points. Initially the “Happiness” is available in UAE and soon will be rolled out across its 248 stores in the GCC.

Speaking to media during the launch ceremony Yusuffali MA said “This is another initiative by us to add more happiness to our customer’s daily shopping. We are delighted to come out with this unique rewards program today as the whole world is celebrating Happiness Day and the holy month of Ramadan is just round the corner.”

“I am sure “Happiness” will surely bring in more value, savings and convenience to our loyal shoppers who have always supported us. This is our way of saying thank you.” Yusuffali added.

Once registered the shopper can use their “Lulu App” or registered mobile number to get rewards at the cash counters instantly.

Elaborating on the various key features of this program V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing & Communications, Lulu Group said “we have focused on 5 key benefits for this program members i.e., Instant additional discounts, Reward points, Exclusive member prices, Privileges and offers from other brands and tenants. In short, Lulu shoppers can now look forward to an amazing array of promotions guaranteed to bring enhanced savings and happiness”.

Other top officials of Lulu Group present at the ceremony were Saifee Rupawala – CEO, Saleem VI – COO, Shabu Abdul Majeed – Retail Operations Director, Mohd Anish – CIO, EP Namboothiri – CFO, KK Prasad – Director of Audit, Santhosh Pillai – Retail Audit Director among others.