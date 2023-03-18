Residents to get 50% fine discount for International Happiness Day

Residents of Ras Al Khaimah who may have done some general violations can get a 50 percent discount on fines for a limited period.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department has announced the offer in celebration of the International Happiness Day, which will run for 3 three days, starting from March 20 to 22.

Environmental offenses such as littering, throwing trash in public areas, smoking in non-designated areas, as well as toll gate violations for trucks are included in the scheme.

To recall, International Happiness Day was set up by the United Nations, marked on March 20 worldwide, centering on the value of happiness in everyone’s lives.

In the UAE, happiness and people’s well-being are some of its national agenda as it aims to be the happiest in the world.