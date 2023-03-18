Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Residents to get 50% fine discount for International Happiness Day

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Residents of Ras Al Khaimah who may have done some general violations can get a 50 percent discount on fines for a limited period.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department has announced the offer in celebration of the International Happiness Day, which will run for 3 three days, starting from March 20 to 22.

Environmental offenses such as littering, throwing trash in public areas, smoking in non-designated areas, as well as toll gate violations for trucks are included in the scheme.

To recall, International Happiness Day was set up by the United Nations, marked on March 20 worldwide, centering on the value of happiness in everyone’s lives.

In the UAE, happiness and people’s well-being are some of its national agenda as it aims to be the happiest in the world.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

rat

Fil-Am woman sues NYC resto after claims of dead rat in soup

5 hours ago
issa james

James Reid, Issa Pressman sparks up dating rumors again with holding hands post

6 hours ago
tft website 15

Oman offers 14-day visa free entry for over 100 countries

7 hours ago
beggar iStock 1265144186

Dubai Police warns vs begging after man arrested with 300,000 dirhams in artificial limbs

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button