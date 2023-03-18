James Reid, Issa Pressman sparks up dating rumors again with holding hands post

In a recent Instagram (IG) post, James Reid and Issa Pressman revived romance rumors as the two were holding hands in a photo.

Issa posted on her IG account photos and videos of her and James attending Harry Styles’ concert at the Philippine Arena.

The two were seen singing along to Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” taking photos of each other while in the middle of the crowd.

To recall, Issa was accused to be the third party in James and Nadine Lustre’s breakup in 2020.

Meanwhile, the ex-couple denied the allegations and cleared that the reason of the split was to focus on themselves and going their separate ways was best for them.