Troy Montero turns emotional as 4 year-old daughter finally speaks 

Actor Troy Montero has turned emotional after his four year-old daughter named Rocket finally learned how to speak.

Troy and Aubrey Miles’ daughter was diagnosed with “Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”

In his Instagram post, the actor shared a video of Rocket’s therapy session.

In the video, the teacher was singing happy birthday to the kid when Rocket suddenly replied and said ‘Happy birthday to you’.

“Tears of happiness, hearing four words coming from our non-verbal little girl, ugh,” Montero said.

“She can say letters and a few select words but until today nothing put together like this,” he added.

Due to his happiness, Montero said that he may have watched the video dozens of times.

“We’ve probably watched this video 30-40 times already and for sure we’ll hit 100 by tomorrow,” Montero said.

He hopes that his daughter would learn how to sing in the future.

“Hopefully she’ll sing along as we wish her a Happy Birthday. Great job my we love you so much! We are so proud of you,” Montero said.

Montero also announced that they are planning to conduct autism awareness campaign this year.

“Planning to take her Autism Awareness facebook page to the next level in hopes that we may help other families with kids on the Spectrum. Cheers to you all in 2023!,”