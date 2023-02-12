Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA confirms 1 Filipino and her children missing after Turkey quake 

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that one Filipina and her children are still missing following a devastating magnitude 7.8 quake in Turkey.

“The Embassy has sought the assistance of search-and-rescue teams in Hatay City on the status of a missing Filipino and their children, feared to be still under rubble,” stated the Philippine Embassy in Ankara.

“This has been confirmed by her husband and sister-in-law, both Turkish nationals,” it added.

Rescue operations are underway to find more survivor almost a week since the quake hit southern Turkey.

The body of one Filipina killed in the quake identified as Wilma Tescan will be repatriated back to the Philippines. 

The other Filipina’s remains are still being arranged with the Turkish government.

Around 28,000 people have died from the powerful quake that hi Turkey and Syria.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will deploy personnel to Türkiye as part of a joint interoperability exercise between these agencies and the DFA.

