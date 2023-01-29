Dubai processes 107,719 transactions through Smart Police Stations in 2022

Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPS) are revolutionizing the way people access police services. The world’s first and only unmanned smart police stations processed over 107,000 transactions last year, including 16,083 reports, making it the most convenient and accessible service for residents, visitors, and tourists alike.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director of the General Department for Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, expressed pride in Dubai Police’s position as pioneers in digital transformation and the utilization of smart services. Ghanim explained that the success of the SPS project aligns with the government’s goal to improve the quality of life for community members, as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Smart Police Stations offer services in seven languages – Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese – making it accessible to a diverse range of people. The stations are located in 22 convenient locations across the emirate, including city centers and suburbs, such as Arabian Ranches, City Walk, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Design District (D3), and Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA).

“Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can easily avail of smart police services round the clock and without human intervention through these smart police stations, which provide top-notch services with ease and per the highest standards,” said Ghanim.

Dubai is leading the way in digital police services, making it easier and more accessible for people to get the help they need, 24/7, without any human intervention. The success of the Smart Police Station project shows the commitment of Dubai Police to provide the highest quality services to the community.