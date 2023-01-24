Unstable weather predicted over next few days in UAE

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has put out a weather alert, urging residents and motorists to stick to guidelines as unstable conditions are expected over the next few days.

Rainfall of different intensities, along with thunder and lightning, is expected in some places in the country.

The ministry, along with other government entities like the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) assured the public that they are fully equipped for any emergency that may emerge in this period.

Residents are also warned to refrain from sharing misinformation about the weather.

“Refer only to official sources for updates and safety instructions,” the MoI said in a tweet.

الحالة الجوية المتوقعة من الإثنين 23 إلى الجمعة 27 يناير 2023 #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #أمطار_الخير #الامارات pic.twitter.com/NdXVtfa5sk — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said: “Unstable weather conditions could be expected over the next two days. Cloudy conditions will prevail, with rainfall of different intensities, thunder and lightning at times over some areas forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.”

NCM added that temperatures would fall significantly with winds up to 60kmph speed kicking up dust. On Friday, cloudy conditions is expected to prevail with rainfall during the day in some areas, particularly in coastal areas and some places in the Northern and Eastern emirates.

The NCM listed many safety tips for motorists, such as avoiding driving unless absolutely necessary, turning on low-beam headlights when visibility is decreased, following weather forecasts via official channels and avoiding spreading rumors.