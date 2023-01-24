Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Unstable weather predicted over next few days in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has put out a weather alert, urging residents and motorists to stick to guidelines as unstable conditions are expected over the next few days.

Rainfall of different intensities, along with thunder and lightning, is expected in some places in the country.

The ministry, along with other government entities like the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) assured the public that they are fully equipped for any emergency that may emerge in this period.

Residents are also warned to refrain from sharing misinformation about the weather.

“Refer only to official sources for updates and safety instructions,” the MoI said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said: “Unstable weather conditions could be expected over the next two days. Cloudy conditions will prevail, with rainfall of different intensities, thunder and lightning at times over some areas forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.”

NCM added that temperatures would fall significantly with winds up to 60kmph speed kicking up dust. On Friday, cloudy conditions is expected to prevail with rainfall during the day in some areas, particularly in coastal areas and some places in the Northern and Eastern emirates.

The NCM listed many safety tips for motorists, such as avoiding driving unless absolutely necessary, turning on low-beam headlights when visibility is decreased, following weather forecasts via official channels and avoiding spreading rumors.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RAMADAN

UAE astronomy expert reveals details on Ramadan 2023 and likely Eid Al Fitr dates

7 hours ago
GMA Network also launched last January 19 its own anti piracy advocacy campaign dubbed Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy.

GMA Network Strengthens Enforcement Efforts by Joining World’s Leading Anti-Piracy Coalition, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)

9 hours ago
TFT NEWS Missu catriona gray

‘Best night ever’ Catriona Gray shares moment with Ne-Yo during concert 

9 hours ago
TFT NEWS Miss universe 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens application 

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button