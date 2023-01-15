Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel is new Miss Universe 2022 

Miss United States of America’s R’Bonney Gabriel bagged the most coveted Miss Universe 2022 crown in a grand coronation night that took place in New Orleans, United States.

Gabrile have her country the 9th Miss Universe crown and defeated over 80 candidates including Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi.

Gabriel is the very first Filipino-American to win the Miss Universe crown and she has been working as a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher, and model.

“If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” the host asked during the final Question and Answer segment.

“I use fashion as a force for good. I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence,” Gabriel said.

“It is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change,” she continued.

Venezuela’s Amanda Dudamel is named first runner-up while Dominican Republics’s Andreína Martínez was second runner-up.