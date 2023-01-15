Latest NewsNewsTFT News

At least 68 killed in a plane crash in Nepal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

Photos courtesy of Reuters

Nepal’s Civil Aviation authority has confirmed that at least 68 passengers of a Yeti Airlines flight were killed on Sunday after the plane crashed in Pokhara in Nepal.

The crash, which is considered as the worst in three decades, had rescuers scouring the hillside where the plane went down.

Images from Reuters show residents, rescuers, and volunteers, trying to retrieve bodies in the crash site which shows scorched land and segmented parts of the plane.

Screen Shot 2023 01 15 at 3.48.59 PM

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has released the list of passengers which included 53 Nepalese, 1 Argentinian, 1 Australian, 1 French, 1 Irish, 2 Koreans, 4 Russians, and 5 Indians.

Nepal is prone to aviation accidents due to its remote runways and sudden weather changes that can make hazardous flight conditions.

In May 2022, a Tara Air plane crashed in the northern Nepalese district of Mustang, killing 22 people.

In 2018, 51 people were killed when a US-Bangla flight traveling from Dhaka in Bangladesh caught fire as it landed in Kathmandu.

A survivor from the 2018 flight cannot help but recall the incident as the same crash happened in the same site.

“By the grace of God, I was able to survive a plane collision in Nepal precisely five years ago in 2018. Back then, we lost 51 people. Today, at the very same spot, another plane crash occurred, and 40 out of 71 bodies were recovered,” said Nathan Baheru in a tweet.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS MSUSA

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel wants to eat ‘ensaymada’ after title win

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 15 at 2.32.20 PM

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel proud of her Filipino roots 

2 hours ago
cebu airport

Philippines not in the punctual list of airlines or airport

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS onions123

Permit required for bringing home red onions to PH: Agricultural Attache

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button